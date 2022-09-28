India bans Islamist group PFI, citing 'terror links'

India banned on Wednesday an Islamist group and its affiliates for five years over alleged terrorism links, after nationwide crackdowns that saw hundreds in the organisation arrested.

The notice seen by AFP said the Popular Front of India (PFI) had ties with militant groups such as Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Police arrested over 200 PFI members in a nationwide crackdown on Tuesday and last week a similar crackdown led to the detention of more than 100 people linked to PFI.