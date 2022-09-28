India bans Islamist group PFI, citing 'terror links'

The group tweeted Tuesday that the arrests were a "witch-hunt" against its members and supporters.
The government notice said PFI and its associates have been "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country".
It said that the group and its affiliates had been working secretly to "increase radicalisation of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity".
The government accused the PFI of engaging in violent acts, including "chopping off limb of a college professor, cold blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target prominent people and places and destruction of public property".
Critics have accused prime minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting discriminatory policies toward the country's 200-million-strong Muslim minority group since coming to power in 2014.