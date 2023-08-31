China asserting claim on Arunachal Pradesh is 'not a new thing': Kapil Sibal 

As Beijing released its latest edition of the so-called “standard map,” showing the state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin region as part of its territory, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said that China asserting a claim on Arunachal Pradesh is 'not a new thing'.

"We already know that the Aksai Chin has been under China for many years...That is not a new thing...China's claim on some portions of Arunachal Pradesh is also not a new thing," Kapil Sibal said.

Sibal also took a jibe at PM Modi and said that when the Prime Minister was in opposition, he used to say that we should show 'laal aankh' to China.

"When the Prime Minister was in opposition, he used to say that we should show 'laal aankh' to China...But now it appears that the talks take place by sitting in the same swing," he added.