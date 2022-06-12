Pune police book Naveen Jindal for derogatory tweets against the Prophet

The Maharashtra Police on Saturday registered a fresh FIR against the expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal in Pune’s Kondhwa Police Station for making controversial tweets.

According to the senior Police Inspector of Kondhwa Police Station, Sardar Patil, Jindal has been booked under the section 153A(Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), and 505(2) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly making derogatory tweets against Prophet Mohammad. Notably, the country has already witnessed massive protests against Jindal and BJP’s spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Friday for making controversial statements against Prophet Muhammad.