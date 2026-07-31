India upper house approves tougher exam leak bill

India’s upper house of parliament on Thursday passed a bill that would increase penalties for leaking exam papers following youth-led protests that demanded sweeping reforms and forced the resignation of the country’s education minister.

The legislation would double the maximum jail term for those involved in leaking exam papers to 10 years, and raise the maximum fine to more than $1 million.

Lawmakers approved it by a voice vote after several hours of discussion, a day after the lower house also passed the same bill.