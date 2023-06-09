Meiteis feel alienated, Kukis demand separation

The streets of Imphal bear traces of the ethnic violence Manipur, a state in northeastern India, has seen in the past month.

In the Uripok locality of the state capital, the air reeks of burnt tires. There are two burnt jeeps on the road. The groups of people standing alongside only add to the palpable tension in the air.

Uripok, like most of Imphal, largely comprises of Meiteis, the majority community in the state. The Meitei, who are predominantly Hindu, live mostly in and around the capital city.

The mainly Christian Kuki and Naga tribes, however, inhabit the surrounding hills.