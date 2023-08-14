India regulator seeks more time for Adani probe; shares fall 

India's market regulator on Monday sought 15 more days to complete a probe into conglomerate Adani's dealings with some offshore entities, while shares in the group's firms slid after the surprise exit of a key business unit's auditor.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), due to submit its report on Monday, said it has completed looking into 17 out of the 24 transactions it had taken up for investigation.

The regulator, in a filing to the Supreme Court, said it made substantial progress in the investigations but due to pending probes on certain transactions, it would be in the 'interest of justice' to get more time to file the final report.