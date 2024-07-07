Eight killed in gun battles in Indian Kashmir

Two soldiers and six suspected militants were killed in two separate gun battles in Indian-administered Kashmir, police said Sunday.

Kashmir police inspector general Vidhi Kumar Birdi told AFP that authorities in the disputed territory had "carried out two different operations" in villages in the Kulgam district.

Birdi said two members of the security forces had been killed, with clashes continuing in Modergram and Frisal Chinnigam villages.

"We have retrieved the bodies of two terrorists from Modergram, and four others from Frisal Chinnigam," said Birdi.