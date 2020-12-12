Rare genus of malaria detected in India's Kerala

Health minister of Indians state of Kerala KK Shailaja has informed that a rare genus of malaria, Plasmodium Ovale, has been detected in the state.

The new genus was detected in a soldier who had come from Sudan, the minister said in a tweet late on Thursday.

The patient is being treated at the district hospital in Kannur.

