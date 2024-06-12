Coalition government to moderate Modi's Hindu nationalism

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to moderate his Hindu-nationalist agenda to assuage his coalition partners, but they will likely let him press on with his foreign and economic policies, analysts say.

Modi, forced into a coalition government after a shock election setback left him without an outright majority for the first time in a decade, unveiled his third-term cabinet on Monday.

Key posts are unchanged -- including the defence, finance, foreign and interior ministers -- and the cabinet remains dominated by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Modi opts for continuity," The Hindustan Times headline read Monday.

"BJP and Modi are still solidly occupying the... driving seat," the Times of India wrote in its editorial.

Nevertheless, this term will require "more dexterous deal-making within the parliament for policies that require tweaking of laws," said Ashok Malik, from The Asia Group business consultancy.