Jaishankar concerned over 'violence against minorities' in Bangladesh

“Certainly we hope that with the new dispensation in Bangladesh, we will settle down to a mutually beneficial and stable relationship”, added Jaishankar.

The EAM also spoke about India-Myanmar ties. Responding to MP Owaisi on the steps being taken to stop drugs entering India from Myanmar, EAM said, “Because of the very disturbed conditions in Myanmar, we have had to review the open-regime policy which has historically been there”.

He added, “We are sensitive to the requirement of the border communities so this is something on which we are working and part of the challenge is very little government authority on the other side of the border, so most of what we have to do, we have to do ourselves. But definitely, there is today a much greater presence there to secure our borders, monitor the movement of people across the border”.