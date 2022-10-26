Mallikarjun Kharge takes charge as Congress president

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday officially took charge as the party president at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in the national capital.

Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry handed over the certificate of election to the top post.

“I hope other parties draw a lesson from the Congress and hold polls for presidency by secret ballot,” said Mistry.

Former party president Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with other senior leaders and MPs were present at the occasion.