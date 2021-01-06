Senior Indian space scientist alleges attempts to murder him

According to him, he did not take lunch that day and the amount of poison - mixed in chutney - was small quantity and the arsenic passed directly to colon region and most of them got ejected through bleeding.

“The motive appears to be espionage attack, embedded in the Government set up, to remove a scientist with critical contribution of very large military and commercial significance, like expertise in building Synthetic Aperture Radar,” he said.

In a much more serious allegation, Misra said: “I will also not rule out it as a new modus operandi of adjusting seniority and clear me who was perceived as obstacle. Whatever may be the reason, it was a great shame for the country and our security apparatus.”

“I pleaded with two successive chairmen to help me in getting justice. Kirankumar tried his best to convince me that my earlier case of squamous cell carcinoma is resurrecting. I personally talked to Dr. Kasturirangan and Shri Madhavan Nair and they developed cold feet,” Misra said.

The two past ISRO chairmen AS Kiran Kumar and G Madhavan Nair were not available for comment.

On the other hand, retired chairman K Kasturirangan declined to comment on the matter and told IANS that he was not with ISRO during that period.

In his post, Misra also that he was “bombarded with hundreds of threatening emails to keep my mouth shut”, while he had barely escaped from a “massive explosive incident, in which Rs 100 cr lab was destroyed. This happened on 3rd May 2018”.

Misra also alleged that on 19 July 2019, an Indian American Professor of one of the topmost US universities suddenly appeared in his office and requested not to utter a word in future and as a quid pro quo, his IIT-K grandson would be accommodated in a top notch college in USA.

“I declined and he left my office at 1430 hrs. And my thirty plus years contributing career was consigned to sinecure position at 1630 hrs. On the same day, I was removed from all responsibilities, including SAC Directorship,” Misra said.

He also alleged on 12 July 2019 -- two days before the scheduled launch of Chandrayaan-2 (which was however postponed to 22 July) -- he was poisoned again, spent a long period in hospital, and is still under treatment.

Misra also alleged of a plant to defame him by doctoring the CCTV recording of his room on 23 and 24 January last year.

According to him, two incidents convinced him that the mysterious people who are after him and probably going to hit him hard before his retirement at the end of this month.

“All the signatures point to deliberate poisoning of my mentally challenged son with COVID 19. The poor boy, who cannot even speak or eat or carry out hygiene activities himself, had to be hospitalised for 10 days, followed by months of complications,” he alleged.

Misra also said that there was another attempt to poison him with arsenic in September.

Expressing faith in the security apparatus, Misra however said: “But these mysterious men are much more equipped, trained, lethal and determined to snuff out living witness of the most shameful incident of Indian science.”

“I put forward to Government, intellectuals and fellow scientists and my classmates and teachers, spread across the world, that all efforts should be made to keep me and my family safe and punish these mysterious men,” he said.