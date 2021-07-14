Serum Institute to start Sputnik V production in Sep

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday announced plans to start producing of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V against the coronavirus, with the first batch to be produced at SII's facilities in September.

The companies intend to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year.

As part of the technical transfer process, SII has already received cell and vector samples from the Gamaleya Center, which developed the Sputnik V jab. After the approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the cultivation process has begun.