Setback for Modi's BJP with key India state poll loss

The most important election was in the eastern state of West Bengal, home to 90 million people.

Modi and his right-hand man, home minister Amit Shah, campaigned heavily in the state as they sought to end a decade of rule by firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee.

But as results started trickling, they showed Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) party on course for a third term.

Thousands of TMC supporters took to the streets, despite a virus-related ban on celebrations.