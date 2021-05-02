Mamata dedicates victory to people, party says don't speculate on Nandigram

With the Trinamool Congress poised to cruise to a landslide victory in the assembly elections to return to power for third time in a row, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday dedicated the win to the people of West Bengal, besides taking a dig at both the Election Commission and the BJP.

However, there seemed to be a setback for the Trinamool supremo in Nandigram, where after several twist-and-turns, her one-time aide Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP reportedly defeated her by a narrow margin. The Trinamool, however, has not accepted the verdict yet, claiming that the counting is still on.

"The counting process for Nandigram has not been completed. Please do not speculate," the party tweeted.