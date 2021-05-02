Suvendu says grateful to people after deafeting Mamata

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said he is grateful to the people of Nandigram for choosing him as their representative and the MLA from the constituency.

"My sincere thanks to the great people of Nandigram for their love, trust, blessings, and support, and for choosing me as their representative and the MLA from Nandigram. It is my never-ending commitment to be of service to them and working for their welfare. I am truly grateful!" tweeted Adhikari.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she has information that some manipulations were done after the declaration of results for the Nandigram seat.