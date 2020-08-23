Tablighi foreigners chosen to be made ‘scapegoats’: Bombay HC

In a significant verdict, the Bombay High Court has said that there is a possibility that Tablighis who attended the Markaz in Delhi were “chosen to make them scapegoats” and slammed the media propaganda attempting to blame them for spreading COVID-19 in India.

The court said, “It can be said that due to the present action taken fear was created in the minds of those Muslims. There is a smell of malice to take action against these foreigners and Muslims for their alleged activities.”