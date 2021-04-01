Two dead as violence mars election in Indian battleground state

Two people died as an Indian state notorious for political violence went to the polls Thursday with prime minister Narendra Modi battling to oust a bitter rival from power.

Clashes were reported across West Bengal and election officials said that voters were being "intimidated" on the second day of polling in the key state.

Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking to end a decade of rule by the state's firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal is the Indian state with the highest levels of political killings, according to police records which showed there were about 50 political murders last year.

A worker for Banerjee's Trinamool Congress party (TMC) was "hacked to death" early Thursday and three BJP supporters were detained, police said.