Five killed as violence flares in restive Indian state

Fresh clashes in India's strife-addled northeast killed at least five people on Saturday, a local government official said, hours after a rocket bombardment prompted authorities to shut schools.

Manipur state has been rocked by periodic violence for more than a year between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community.

The conflict has simmered since then, splitting previously cohabitating communities along ethnic lines.

Another round of clashes killed five people in Jiribam district, sitting on India's border with war-torn Myanmar.

"From morning, there has been fighting between the two communities in Jiribam. We have recovered five bodies and we are awaiting further details," a local government official, who declined to be identified, told AFP.

