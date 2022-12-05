Musk’s Twitter takeover unsettling Indian users

Twitter is embraced across the political and religious spectrum in India. With Elon Musk now at the helm, many activists and journalists fear that the platform may be at risk.

Just a few weeks after Elon Musk completed his embattled purchase of Twitter, a video appeared on the platform showing a Muslim student in India reacting after being “jokingly” compared to a terrorist by his university professor.

“Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny,” the student told the professor.

After being shared by prominent activists and journalists, the video went viral, with more than 3.2 million views. Most viewers praised the student for standing up to prejudice and were elated when the professor was later suspended by the university.