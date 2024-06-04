What a third term for India's Modi means for the world

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely expected to win a third term in power on Tuesday, leading a country with the world's biggest population and fastest-growing economy.

The 73-year-old Hindu nationalist leader, who is pushing for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, has been courted by the United States and European allies as a counterweight to China.

India, the world's fifth-largest and fastest-growing major economy, is a favourite of Western leaders -- despite warnings by rights activists about rising authoritarianism.

Modi used India's holding of the G20 presidency in 2023 to burnish his image abroad, and hopes to build on hosting the cricket World Cup last year by bidding for the 2036 Summer Olympics.