Modi's struggling rivals to vote as India election resumes

India's six-week election resumed on Saturday, with top rivals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to vote in the capital New Delhi after accusing him of unjustly targeting them with criminal probes.

Modi, 73, remains roundly popular after a decade in office and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is widely expected to win a third term next month after a poll hit by recurrent early summer heatwaves.

His prospects have been further bolstered by several criminal investigations into his opponents, sparking concerns from UN rights chief Volker Turk and rights groups over the poll's fairness.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, 55, one of the top members of a disparate cross-party alliance hoping to unseat the BJP, was jailed for weeks this year as part of a long-running graft case.

The Supreme Court bailed Kejriwal earlier this month and he has returned to the campaign trail, urging Indians to vote against what he called a nascent "dictatorship".

"Modi has started a very dangerous mission," he said soon after his release. "Modi will send all opposition leaders to jail."