Gunmen attack Hindu pilgrim bus in India's Kashmir, 9 killed: Police

Gunmen ambushed a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in Indian-administered Kashmir, which then tumbled into a ravine killing at least nine people, police said Sunday.

The attack came around an hour before Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third term on Sunday evening in the capital New Delhi.

"Initial reports suggest that militants were waiting there in an ambush and they fired on the bus," police officer Mohita Sharma told AFP.