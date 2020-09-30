West Bengal Sunderbans affairs minister tests COVID-19 positive

IANS
Kolkata
West Bengal Sunderbans affairs minister Manturam Pakhira has tested positive for COVID-19, sources in the state health department said.

He was first admitted to Kakdwip Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday but later he was taken to Beleghata ID hospital in Kolkata for treatment.

Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress leader Soham Chakraborty also tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a private hospital near the EM bypass.

Several state cabinet members, including transport minister Suvendu Adhikari, fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose, food minister Jyotipriyo Mullick and animal husbandry minister Swapan Debnath had tested COVID-19 positive in the past. They have all recovered now.

