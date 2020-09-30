West Bengal Sunderbans affairs minister tests COVID-19 positive

Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress leader Soham Chakraborty also tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a private hospital near the EM bypass.

Several state cabinet members, including transport minister Suvendu Adhikari, fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose, food minister Jyotipriyo Mullick and animal husbandry minister Swapan Debnath had tested COVID-19 positive in the past. They have all recovered now.