Women have right to wear bikini, ghoonghat, jeans, hijab: Priyanka Gandhi

"This right is guaranteed by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon," Gandhi further said in the tweet.
The Hijab protests began on 4 February at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab by Muslim women earlier this month.
On Monday, students of different colleges arrived that Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles amid the Hijab row in Karnataka.
The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.
Following these protests, a three-day holiday from 9 to 10 February has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).
On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court also appealed student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state.