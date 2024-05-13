After Delhi, several schools in Jaipur get bomb threats; students evacuated

Several schools in Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur in India recieved bomb threats via email on Monday, police said. Students and staff of these schools were evacuated following the threat messages.

Police teams, along with bomb squads were rushed to the schools to undertake bomb tracing exercises.

DCP East Jaipur Kavendra Sagar said, "Threatening emails have been sent to some schools in the city, including Maheshwari School (MPS International School)."

"Currently, the bomb disposal squad is carrying out searches in the school. All the students and staff have been evacuated. Further investigation is underway."