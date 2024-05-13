After Delhi, several schools in Jaipur get bomb threats; students evacuated
Several schools in Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur in India recieved bomb threats via email on Monday, police said. Students and staff of these schools were evacuated following the threat messages.
Police teams, along with bomb squads were rushed to the schools to undertake bomb tracing exercises.
DCP East Jaipur Kavendra Sagar said, "Threatening emails have been sent to some schools in the city, including Maheshwari School (MPS International School)."
"Currently, the bomb disposal squad is carrying out searches in the school. All the students and staff have been evacuated. Further investigation is underway."
The development comes over a week after over 100 schools in Delhi-NCR recieved bomb threats that sparked panic among parents. According to the Delhi Police, a total of 131 schools received threat emails on 1 May.
However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement calling the email a 'hoax.'
This is not the first time Jaipur has received a bomb threat. Last year, Jaipur Airport received a threat to blow up the airport premises.
According to the police, the anonymous sender threatened to blow up Jaipur and other airports. However, the call was later found to be a hoax.
On 12 May, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and over half a dozen government hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats through email.
According to Delhi Police, IGI Airport received a bomb threat through email from an unidentified account on Sunday afternoon. The sender threatened the presence of an explosive device inside the premises.
Similar emails were received at two government hospitals, including Burari Government Hospital, and Mangolpuri's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Sunday afternoon. The Delhi Police has launched a probe into the matter.
The list of these hospitals includes -- Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in Hari Nagar, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden, Hindu Rao Hospital of Malka Ganj, and Aruna Asaf Ali Govt Hospital of Rajpur Road.
These bomb threat emails come nearly two weeks after multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email.