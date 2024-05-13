India vote to resume with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi

India's six-week election is set to resume Monday including in Kashmir, where voters are expected to show their discontent with dramatic changes in the disputed territory under prime minister Narendra Modi's government.

Modi remains popular across much of India and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is widely expected to win the poll when it concludes early next month.

But his government's snap decision in 2019 to bring Kashmir under direct rule by New Delhi -- and the drastic security clampdown that accompanied it -- have been deeply resented among the region's residents, who will be voting for the first time since the move.

"What we're telling voters now is that you have to make your voice heard," said former chief minister Omar Abdullah, whose National Conference party is campaigning for the restoration of Kashmir's former semi-autonomy.

"The point of view that we want people to send out is that what happened... is not acceptable to them," he told AFP.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947. Both claim it in full and have fought two wars over control of the Himalayan region.