India begins voting in fifth phase as Mumbai, Gandhi family boroughs head to polls

India began voting in the fifth phase of its mammoth general elections on Monday, with seats in the financial capital Mumbai and the opposition's Gandhi family bastions set to be sealed in the last few legs of the seven-phase vote.

The world's largest election began on 19 April and will conclude on 1 June, with votes set to be counted on 4 June. Monday's phase has the least number of seats being contested, with 89.5 million voters set to choose representatives for 49 seats.

Several high-profile candidates are in the fray on Monday - including defence minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow and trade minister Piyush Goyal from Mumbai - cities which have suffered from a dismal voter turnout in the past.