Eight killed in India train crash after driver misses signal

At least eight people were killed in India on Monday when a goods train driver missed a signal and slammed into an express passenger train from behind, police and railway officials said.

Three passenger carriages were derailed and flipped on their side, while one carriage was thrust high into the air, precariously balanced on another.

The incident in West Bengal state is the latest to hit India's creaking rail network, which carries millions of passengers each day -- and the most recent reported failure of drivers missing basic signals.

Around 50 people were injured and taken to hospital, Jaya Varma Sinha, chairman of India's Railway Board said in a statement.

"A goods train disregarded the signal and hit the train from behind," Sinha said.

The dead included the driver and his co-driver, who missed the signal, as well as a train guard and five passengers, she added.