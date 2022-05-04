Internet intermediaries must uphold women’s human rights, online safety: UN expert

UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan has urged States to protect women journalists from online and offline attacks, and social media companies to ensure that online spaces are free from discrimination and safe for all women.

Khan, on World Press Freedom Day, expressed deep concern at rising levels of online gender-based violence, gendered hate speech and disinformation that heighten the risk of physical violence against women journalists.

“Whether online or offline, those who threaten women journalists seek to intimidate and silence them, are putting media freedom, pluralism and diversity as well as the safety of the women themselves in danger,” said Khan on Tuesday.