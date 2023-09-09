At least 296 people killed in Morocco quake  

Nearly 300 people have died after a powerful earthquake rattled Morocco Friday night, according to a preliminary government count, as terrified residents of Marrakesh reported "unbearable" screams followed the 6.8-magnitude tremor.

"According to a provisional report, the earthquake killed 296 people in the provinces and municipalities of Al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant," Morocco's interior ministry said in a statement.

Another 153 people were injured, it added. The quake struck 44 miles (71 kilometres) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 kilometres at 11:11pm (2211 GMT), the US Geological Survey said.

"We felt a very violent tremor, and I realised it was an earthquake," Abdelhak El Amrani, a 33-year-old in Marrakesh, told AFP by telephone.