Turkmenistan parliament polls close after controlled vote

Gas-rich Turkmenistan on Sunday held the first parliamentary polls since the ruling family tightened its iron grip on the Central Asian nation that does not tolerate political dissent or a free press.

Polling stations closed at 7 pm (1400 GMT), according to the electoral commission, with turnout estimated at 91.12 percent of the approximately 3.5 million voters.

The new president took power following a hereditary succession in March 2022, and the vote comes after the abolition of the legislature's upper house and the creation of a supreme body.