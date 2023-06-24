With an eye toward China, Biden goes all-in for Modi

Laser-focused on countering China, US president Joe Biden has embraced Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as he has few other world leaders, casting aside any concerns about the Hindu nationalist's authoritarian streak.

Biden offered Modi the full pomp of a state visit with two dinners -- one intimate and one gala -- a meeting with top CEOs, and a long list of concrete takeaways including agreements on US engines for India's new home-grown fighter-jets and a major semiconductor factory.

Biden is "trying to tell the world that America is back. We've got partners and allies and we've got India on our side of the ledger," said Aparna Pande, a South Asia expert at the Hudson Institute.

Biden hopes to "send a message to China -- you have your people and I have my people and India is among mine," she said.