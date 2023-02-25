121 hit in new EU sanctions over Russia's war

New EU sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine adopted on Saturday target 121 individuals and entities, including Iranian drone manufacturers, officials said.

The measures, agreed late Friday ahead of Saturday's formal adoption, are the 10th round of European Union sanctions aimed at undercutting Russia's finances and military supplies used in its invasion that started a year ago.

They echo sanctions announced Friday by the United States and by Britain, and follow up on a G7 statement that warned of penalties for any country abetting Russia in its war.