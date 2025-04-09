Trumps presses on with 104pc tariffs on China

After trillions in equity value were wiped off global bourses in the last days, markets in Asia opened down again on Wednesday, with Hong Kong plunging more than three per cent and Japan’s Nikkei sinking 2.7 per cent.

The foreign exchange markets also witnessed ructions, with the South Korean won falling to its lowest level against the dollar since 2009 on Tuesday.

China’s offshore yuan also fell to an all-time low against the US dollar, as Beijing’s central bank moved to weaken the yuan on Wednesday for what Bloomberg said was the fifth day in a row.

Oil prices slumped, with the West Texas Intermediate closing below $60 for the first time since April 2021.

China also condemned remarks by US Vice President JD Vance in which he said the United States had for too long borrowed money from “Chinese peasants.”

The European Union sought to cool tensions, with the bloc’s chief Ursula von der Leyen warning against worsening the trade conflict in a call with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

She stressed stability for the world’s economy, alongside “the need to avoid further escalation,” said an EU readout.

The Chinese premier told von der Leyen that his country could weather the storm, saying it “is fully confident of maintaining sustained and healthy economic development.”

The EU—which Trump has criticized bitterly over its tariff regime—may unveil its response next week to new 20 per cent levies it faces.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Trump to reconsider, adding if the EU was forced to respond: “so be it.”

In retaliation against US steel and aluminum levies that took effect last month, the EU plans tariffs of up to 25 per cent on American goods ranging from soybeans to motorcycles, according to a document seen by AFP.