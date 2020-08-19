Lukashenko: Soviet-style strongman on Europe's doorstep for 26 years

But more and more Belarusians, who openly referred to their mustachioed leader as "the cockroach" ahead of the vote, are demanding that he resign.

Lukashenko is now looking hopefully for support from Russian president Vladimir Putin as he casts protestors as pawns in a Western plot to destabilise the country.

It is a tactic he has used with ruthless effectiveness to justify jailing generations of opponents and using the all-powerful KGB security services to oversee most facets of the agrarian nation's political and social life.

Yet even workers at the biggest and most important factories are laying down their tools and publically saying that Lukashenko lost to the 37-year-old political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in the presidential race.

Even some law enforcement are showing solidarity with the people thronging the streets across the nation of nine million.

"Lukashenko must answer for the torture and dead," one protest placard read.