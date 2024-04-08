Russia's foreign minister arrives in China to talk Ukraine, Asia-Pacific

Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov arrived in China, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday, for what Moscow had said was talks on the war in Ukraine, bilateral ties and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Russian foreign minister will talk with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on a series of "hot topics" that will also include joint cooperation in international organisations, such as the United Nations and the Group of 20 (G20), Moscow had said earlier.

Reuters reported last month that Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in what could be the Kremlin chief's first overseas trip of his new presidential term.