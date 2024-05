This grab taken from handout video footage released by the Iranian Red Cescent on 20 May, 2024 shows search and rescue teams as they try to locate President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter which went missing in a mountainous area of northwest Iran. Raisi was declared dead on 20 May, 2024, after rescue teams found his crashed helicopter in a fog-shrouded western mountain region, sparking mourning in the Islamic republic. AFP