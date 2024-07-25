Israel army recovers from Gaza bodies of 5 killed on 7 October

Israeli forces retrieved the remains of five Israelis, killed during Hamas's 7 October attack on southern Israel, whose bodies had been taken to the Gaza Strip, the military said Thursday.

It said the bodies of Maya Goren as well as soldiers Tomer Ahimas and Kiril Brodski, along with Ravid Aryeh Katz and Oren Goldin -- military reservists -- had been returned to Israel following a rescue operation.

The five had previously been announced dead, and the military and an Israeli campaign group, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, said that they all had been killed by Palestinian militants on the day of the attack.

The military said the soldiers were killed in combat while fighting the militants on 7 October.

The attack by Hamas militants on that day resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.