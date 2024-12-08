Who is Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Syria?

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani is the leader of the Islamist alliance that spearheaded an offensive that rebels say brought down President Bashar al-Assad and ended five decades of Baath Party rule in Syria.

Jolani heads Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which is rooted in Syria's branch of Al-Qaeda.

He is an extremist who adopted a more moderate posture in order to achieve his goals.

On Sunday, as the rebels entered Damascus, he ordered all military forces in the capital not to approach public institutions.

He had earlier this week said the objective of his offensive, which saw city after city fall from government control, was to overthrow Assad.

Thirteen years after Assad cracked down on a nascent democracy movement, sparking Syria's civil war, the rebels said the president had fled the country and declared Damascus free of the "tyrant".

Jolani had for years operated from the shadows.

Now, he is in the spotlight, giving interviews to the international media and delivering statements that have Syrians all around the world glued to their phones for clues of what the future might hold.