UN experts say Israel again 'weaponising starvation' in Gaza

A group of UN human rights experts said Thursday that Israel is again "weaponising starvation" in Gaza by blocking humanitarian aid after the first phase of a ceasefire deal expired.

A fragile ceasefire since 19 January saw an influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza, before Israel on Sunday announced it was blocking deliveries until Palestinian militant group Hamas accepted its terms for an extension of the ceasefire.

The group of more than 30 experts -- specialists in various fields who are mandated by the UN Human Rights Council but do not speak on behalf of the United Nations -- said the Israeli action breached international law.