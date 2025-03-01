Phase one of Israel-Hamas truce due to expire

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas truce is due to expire on Saturday, but negotiations on the next stage, which should secure a permanent ceasefire, have so far been inconclusive.

The ceasefire took effect on 19 January after more than 15 months of war sparked by Hamas's 7 October, 2023 attack on Israel, the deadliest in the country's history.

Over several weeks, Gaza militants freed 25 living hostages and returned the bodies of eight others to Israel, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

The second phase of the fragile truce, which was brokered by the United States, Qatar and Egypt after months of grueling negotiations, should begin on Sunday, and should secure the release of dozens of hostages still in Gaza.

On Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to hold a ministerial meeting with security officials, according to Israeli media, after he sent a delegation to Egypt for discussions on phase two of the truce.