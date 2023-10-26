US, Russian bids on Israel-Hamas war fail at Security Council

The UN Security Council on Wednesday failed again to take action on the Israel-Hamas war, with Russia and China vetoing a US-led draft resolution and a text led by Moscow drawing insufficient support.

The rival powers went ahead and put forward texts doomed to defeat despite what diplomats said was a last-ditch effort led by France to delay a vote and work toward consensus.

The United States, Israel's historic backer which exercised its own veto last week, put forward a resolution that would support "humanitarian pauses" to let aid into the blockaded Gaza Strip and back the right of "all states" to self-defense within the confines of international law.