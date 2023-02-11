Insulated from war, quake brings 'first catastrophe' to Syria city

Syria's coastal city of Jableh, a regime heartland, was largely spared the worst of war but a massive quake has now joined it in misery with the rest of the battle-scarred country.

With flattened buildings, civilians trapped under rubble and residents forced to flee their homes, Jableh is no longer sheltered from the kind of devastation that has long plagued neighbouring regions.

"It's the first catastrophe of its kind in Jableh," said Abdulhadi al-Ajji. "I am 52 years old and I have never gone through anything like this in my life."