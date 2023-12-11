17,997 killed in Gaza, WHO urges immediate aid

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Sunday said the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war in the Palestinian territory had risen to at least 17,997. Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said there were an additional 49,229 wounded.

The World Health Organization's executive board on Sunday adopted a resolution calling for immediate, unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza after the WHO chief said medics were facing unimaginable conditions.

The 34 countries on the board adopted the resolution by consensus, even though some, notably the United States, had reservations about the dearth of references to the Hamas attacks of 7 October.

In addition to calling for immediate humanitarian relief, the resolution demanded the granting of exit permits for patients.