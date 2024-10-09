UN chief warns Netanyahu over legislation that would curb UNRWA

The UN chief on Tuesday warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of a humanitarian “catastrophe” over Israeli legislation that could prevent the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from operating.

Speaking to reporters, Antonio Guterres said he had written to Netanyahu about draft laws in the Israeli parliament that “could prevent UNRWA from continuing its essential work in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, approved two bills on Sunday essentially aimed at ending UNRWA’s activity and privileges in Israel.

One bill seeks to prevent UNRWA from operating any institution or providing any services or activity in Israel. The second bill deems that UNRWA workers would not enjoy immunity or special rights enjoyed by other UN workers in Israel.

“It would be a catastrophe in what is already an unmitigated disaster,” Guterres said, adding that “the legislation would likely deal a terrible blow to the international humanitarian response in Gaza.”