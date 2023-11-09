US House censures Rashida Tlaib over Israel-Hamas comments

The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to censure Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, over her comments on the Israel-Hamas war, US media reported.

The Democrat was censured by Republicans and some members of her own party in a resolution that passed by 234 votes to 188.

The resolution said Tlaib was “promoting false narratives regarding the 7 October, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.”