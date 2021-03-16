33 years after Iraq chemical attack, survivors still seeking justice

Hawker Saber is one of the survivors of the chemical attack Saddam Hussein ordered on the Kurdish town of Halabja 33 years ago but he needs a respirator to stay alive.

Saber, who is hooked to the machine for more than 20 hours a day, was just three at the time but he still has terrible memories of 16 March 1988.

On that day, for five hours, Iraq’s air force rained down a deadly cocktail of chemical weapons, including mustard gas, on Halabja in the mountains of northeastern Iraq, according to experts.

In retribution for Kurdish peshmerga fighters backing Iran in its eight-year war with Iraq, around 5,000 Iraqi Kurds, the majority women and children, were killed in the largest ever chemical weapons attack on civilians.

The attack still haunts Halabja as its residents, now estimated at around 200,000, still fight for justice, care for the ill and hunt for missing relatives.

“There are still 486 people who are seriously ill from the chemical attack in Halabja,” Loqman Abdelqader, president of an association for victims of the attack, told AFP.

“They have respiratory difficulties and eyesight problems,” said Abdelqader, who himself lost six family members in the massacre.

“Neither the federal authorities nor the Iraqi Kurdish authorities have set up a care programme to help them,” he added.