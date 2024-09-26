Netanyahu says has not responded to US-backed truce proposal for Lebanon

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday his government had not responded to a push by the United States and its allies for a 21-day ceasefire in Israel's fight with Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

"It is an American-French proposal, which the prime minister has not even responded to," said a statement from Netanyahu's office, adding that he had ordered the army "to continue the fighting with full force".

In a separate statement, the military said a tank brigade conducted an exercise "a few kilometres from the Lebanese border... in thicketed, mountainous terrain" on Thursday morning.