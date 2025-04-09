Hostage families fear outcome of intense Israeli strikes on Gaza

The mother of an Israeli soldier held hostage in Gaza longs for her son's return, fearing that Israel's renewed bombardment of the territory puts his life at even greater risk.

"Our children are in danger," Herut Nimrodi told AFP during an interview. Her son, Tamir, was just 18 when he was taken to Gaza on October 7, 2023.

"We don't know much, but one thing that is certain is that military pressure on Gaza endangers the hostages," she said.

Of the 251 hostages seized during Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel, 58 are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

A truce that lasted from January 19 to March 17 led to the return of 33 Israeli hostages -- eight of them in coffins -- in exchange for the release of around 1,800 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.